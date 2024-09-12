  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"I am really disappointed" Rafael Nadal cancels participation in the Laver Cup in Berlin

SDA

12.9.2024 - 20:25

Rafael Nadal does not see himself as a reinforcement for Team Europe in his current condition.
Rafael Nadal does not see himself as a reinforcement for Team Europe in his current condition.
Picture: Keystone

Rafael Nadal cancels his planned participation in the upcoming Laver Cup.

12.09.2024, 20:25

12.09.2024, 20:43

"I'm really disappointed to have to tell you that I won't be able to take part in the Laver Cup in Berlin next week. This is a team competition. To really support Team Europe, I would have to give my best, but at this moment there are other players who can help the team to win," Nadal explained on the Laver Cup X-Channel.

It is not known whether the 38-year-old Spaniard has an injury. A replacement will be named shortly, according to the organizers.

The Laver Cup, which pits Team Europe against Team World, will take place in Berlin from September 20-22. Nadal should have completed the European team coached by Björn Borg, which also includes Carlos Alcaraz and the German Olympic champion Alexander Zverev. This is probably the last year on tour for the 22-time Grand Slam winner, who has been repeatedly hampered by injuries throughout his career.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Long-term contract. Sven Jung with HCD for another six years

Long-term contractSven Jung with HCD for another six years

"It's time"Maria Therese Tviberg quits at the age of 30

Beach volleyball. Maro Krattiger and Florian Breer go their separate ways

Beach volleyballMaro Krattiger and Florian Breer go their separate ways