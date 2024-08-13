  1. Residential Customers
Tennis Riedi has to retire injured

SDA

13.8.2024 - 15:20

Leandro Riedi struggles with knee problems
Leandro Riedi struggles with knee problems
Keystone

Shortly before the US Open, Leandro Riedi (ATP 117) suffers a setback. At the Challenger tournament in Cary, North Carolina, the currently top-ranked Swiss player has to retire.

13.8.2024 - 15:20

In his first round match against the Serb Hamad Medjedovic (ATP 139), the 22-year-old from Zurich had to forfeit after losing the opening set (6:7), a medical time-out and 0:30 in the second set.

On Instagram, Riedi cited his knee as the reason for his withdrawal. However, he said he would try everything to be ready for the US Open, where qualifying begins next week.

