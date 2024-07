Successful start in Gstaad: Leandro Riedi Keystone

Swiss tennis pro Leandro Riedi has reached the round of 16 at the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The 22-year-old from Zurich beat Frenchman Grégoire Barrère in the first round.

Riedi (ATP 134) won a match in the main draw of an ATP tournament for only the second time in his career, after Marseille in February a year ago. He beat Barrère, who was ranked three places higher, 7:6 (7:2), 7:5.

