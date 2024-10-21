Aryna Sabalenka crowns her strong last two months with the lead in the WTA rankings Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka is at the top of the WTA rankings for the second time in her career. The 26-year-old Belarusian replaces Iga Swiatek as the leader of the world rankings.

Sabalenka can look back on a very successful last few weeks. Since mid-August, she has won 20 of her 21 matches, claimed her third Grand Slam title at the US Open and triumphed at two WTA 1000 tournaments (Cincinnati and Wuhan).

Swiatek has led the world rankings since last October. At that time, the Polish player had replaced Sabalenka, who had been at the top for the first time for eight weeks.

