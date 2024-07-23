The Leuenberger ice hockey family in 2003 with Hugo Leuenberger, Lars, brother Fredy, Sven and Marc (from left to right). Picture: Keystone

SC Bern and Hockey Switzerland mourn the death of Hugo Leuenberger. The former defenseman from Uzwil passes away at the age of 77, as SC Bern confirms a report from CH Media.

SDA

Hugo Leuenberger played for the SCB from 1973 to 1980, during which time he was an influential and popular defenseman who won four championships. His son Marc later also defended for the club and won the Swiss championship title in 2004.

Like Hugo Leuenberger, his nephews Lars and Sven Leuenberger were born in Uzwil and have made their mark on Swiss ice hockey in recent years. Lars was champion with the SCB as a player and coach, Sven as a player and sports director. The latter is currently head of sport at the ZSC Lions.

SDA