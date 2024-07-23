  1. Residential Customers
WTA Iasi Second round defeat for Simona Waltert

SDA

23.7.2024 - 12:00

Simona Waltert was beaten by Chloé Paquet from France for the fourth time in their fifth duel
Simona Waltert was beaten by Chloé Paquet from France for the fourth time in their fifth duel
Keystone

Simona Waltert is eliminated in the 2nd round of the WTA tournament in Iasi, Romania. The player from Graubünden fails against Chloé Paquet from France.

23.7.2024 - 12:00

One day after her clear victory over Russia's Ekaterina Makarova, thanks to which she made it through a round on the tour for the first time since last year's French Open, Waltert was beaten 1:6, 5:7.

After the clear defeat in the first set, the 23-year-old qualifier from Chur was able to level the match in the second round. However, her second advance to the quarter-finals at a WTA event remained wishful thinking.

Waltert suffered her fourth defeat in her fifth duel against Paquet, who is six-and-a-half years older and ranked 143 places higher in the world rankings at number 106.

SDA

