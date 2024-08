Jannik Sinner had to admit defeat to Andrei Rublev on his return to action Keystone

World number one Jannik Sinner failed to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP 1000 tournament in Montreal on his return to competitive action.

SDA

The South Tyrolean was beaten 3:6, 6:1, 2:6 by Russia's Andrei Rublev, the number 8 in the rankings.

Sinner played his first tournament since Wimbledon in the largest city in the Canadian province of Quebec. He missed the Olympic Games due to tonsillitis.

