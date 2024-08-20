  1. Residential Customers
Tournament victory in Cincinnati Sinner puts Tiafoe in his place and triumphs

20.8.2024 - 06:07

Jannik Sinner wins for the third time in a category 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.
Picture: Imago

Jannik Sinner wins a category 1000 ATP tournament for the third time. The world number one beats the American Frances Tiafoe in two sets in the final in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Sinner won 7:6 (7:4), 6:2 in his main rehearsal for the US Open starting on Monday, thus ending a tournament week in perfect fashion, despite not being in the best of shape. The tonsillitis that prevented him from taking part in the Olympic Games is no longer an issue. Instead, hip problems seemed to be bothering him, as they did in Montreal the week before last.

At the tournament of the same magnitude in the capital of the Canadian province of Quebec, Sinner was defeated in the quarter-finals by Andrei Rublev. In Cincinnati, he immediately took his revenge on the Russian. Again in the quarter-finals, he prevailed in three sets - as he did in the semi-final against the German Alexander Zverev after a battle of attrition lasting over three hours.

The fourth success in the fifth comparison with Tiafoe was Sinner's third victory at an ATP 1000 event. He had already triumphed at this level twelve months ago in Toronto and last March in Miami. Having now won five tournaments this year, the world number one is also the leader in this statistic.

