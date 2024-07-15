Jil Teichmann reaches the round of 16 in Palermo Keystone

Jil Teichmann ends her dry spell and wins in the main draw of a WTA tournament in Palermo for the first time since last October. The 27-year-old beat the young Croatian Mia Ristic 6:1, 6:1.

SDA

The draw had been kind to Teichmann, who was able to compete against Ristic, who is still undefeated on the WTA Tour, in a duel between two qualifiers. The 18-year-old, ranked 301st in the world, 90 places lower than the Swiss left-hander, had no chance in only her second match at this tournament level and lost in just over an hour.

Teichmann will continue on the clay in Sicily, where she celebrated one of her two tournament wins on the WTA Tour in 2019, in the round of 16 against either French No. 4 seed Diane Parry (WTA 58) or Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki (WTA 168), who will face each other on Tuesday.

Simona Waltert (WTA 248) was also aiming for her first victory in the main draw of a WTA tournament this year at the clay tournament in Budapest. However, after successfully qualifying in the first round, the 23-year-old from Graubünden lost 5:7 6:7 (3:7) to the Russian Maria Timofeyeva (WTA 103).

SDA