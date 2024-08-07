An Se-young criticizes the South Korean federation after her gold medal in badminton. IMAGO/Action Plus

An Se-young is a recent Olympic badminton champion. The South Korean is using the media attention to share a concern with the world and hold her own association to account.

She once had to take part in matches even though she was injured. It has also happened that the association has withdrawn her from tournaments without comment.

She hopes that the people in the federation and the National Olympic Committee will take responsibility for these problems. The Ministry of Sport immediately announced that the matter would be investigated after the Olympic Games. Show more

An Se-young smashes her way to Olympic champion at the Olympic Games in Paris. After her triumph in badminton, she criticized the South Korean federation.

"I don't think it can go on with the national team," Se-young toldtheSouth Korean media, according toThe Straits Times. The reason for this is an old story that she "simply cannot forget".

The federation had apparently once pushed for her badminton player to start, even though she had a knee injury. "I was so, so disappointed in them during my injury," said Se-young. She also accused the association of neglecting its duties and responsibilities.

But that was not all. As the article goes on to say, the Olympic champion told the news agency "Yonhop" that she was once "simply not allowed to take part in tournaments in France and Denmark". "The federation deregistered me without telling me." There was apparently never an explanation for this decision.

Ministry of Sport responds immediately

Se-young wants to make her voice heard and says of the federation: "It's not an environment that allows you to ask questions." She hopes that the people in the federation and the National Olympic Committee will take responsibility for these problems.

Her voice was immediately heard. The South Korean Ministry of Sport issued a statement. The exact facts will be determined as soon as the Olympic Games are over. They will then examine whether measures are necessary.

