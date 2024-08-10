There's fire in the women's beach volleyball final: Brandie Wilerkson and Eduarda Santos Lisboa engage in a heated battle of words. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

This is what John Lennon had in mind. When a loud argument breaks out in the third set of the women's beach volleyball final, the stadium DJ intervenes with a classic - and actually manages to settle the dispute.

In the beach volleyball final between Canada and Brazil on Friday evening, the Brazilians were winning the decisive third set 11:7 when a heated argument suddenly broke out on the court.

Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Brazil's Eduarda Santos Lisboa got into a loud argument at the net after disagreements and were immediately supported by their team-mates. Despite the intervention of the referee team, the four squabblers cannot be separated - the atmosphere threatens to tip over.

Then the stadium DJ suddenly intervenes. The melody of John Lennon's classic "Imagine" plays from the loudspeakers. And the ex-Beatle's song about a peaceful and united world immediately ensures peace between the two teams.

The players notice the melody and start laughing, the fans wave their arms in the air and sing along at the top of their voices. The atmosphere in the stadium is suddenly unique and the match can continue peacefully.

How great is this? DJ at the beach volleyball plays John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ after things get a little bit heated between the Brazil and Canada players #Olympic2024 #OlympicGames #BeachVolleyball pic.twitter.com/ctrbT5CbhS — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) August 9, 2024

Shortly afterwards, the Brazilians triumphed 15:10 and secured the gold medal. The two Swiss opponents from Canada took silver.

