Victor Campenaerts wins the fourth last stage of this year's Tour de France. Picture: Keystone

Victor Campenaerts takes the fourth Belgian stage win at this year's Tour de France. The 32-year-old won a three-man sprint in a breakaway group ahead of the Frenchman Mattéo Vercher and the Pole Michal Kwiatkowski.

SDA

The group with the favorites around leader Tadej Pogacar and last year's winner Jonas Vingegaard reached the finish after 180 km from Gap to Barcelonnette with a gap of 13:40 minutes.

SDA