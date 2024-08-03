There is a curious scene in the road race at the Olympics: Swiss rider Stefan Küng pushes the pace so hard that he is caught by a speed camera. Belgian Remco Evenepoel takes gold.

Sandro Zappella

Although Küng was fast, it was not enough for a medal in the end. In the battle for bronze, the rider from Thurgau had to settle for 7th place in the sprint of a group of nine.

One week after his Olympic victory in the time trial, Remco Evenepoel also won gold in the road race. The Belgian won solo after 273 km. Silver went to the Frenchman Valentin Madouas with a gap of . Bronze went to another Frenchman, Christophe Laporte.

Marc Hirschi, the second Swiss starter, finished the race in 16th place.

The podium:

Gold: Remco Evenepoel (BEL)

Silver: Valentin Madouas (FRA)

Bronze: Christophe Laporte (FRA)