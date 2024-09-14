Marc-Andrea Hüsler (back) and Dominic Stricker win the decisive point against Peru in doubles Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team remains first class. They won their clash against Peru in Biel 3-0 thanks to a doubles victory.

SDA

The Swiss made short work of the fast indoor court in Biel. After the two singles matches on Friday, they won the decisive third point in the first match on Saturday. The two left-handers Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Dominic Stricker beat the Peruvian brother duo Arklon and Conner Huertas Del Pino 7:5, 6:1 without any problems.

The Swiss will therefore also play in the qualifiers next spring for a place in the final round.

SDA