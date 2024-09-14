  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Davis Cup Swiss beat Peru and stay in first class

SDA

14.9.2024 - 14:27

Marc-Andrea Hüsler (back) and Dominic Stricker win the decisive point against Peru in doubles
Marc-Andrea Hüsler (back) and Dominic Stricker win the decisive point against Peru in doubles
Keystone

The Swiss Davis Cup team remains first class. They won their clash against Peru in Biel 3-0 thanks to a doubles victory.

14.09.2024, 14:27

14.09.2024, 15:12

The Swiss made short work of the fast indoor court in Biel. After the two singles matches on Friday, they won the decisive third point in the first match on Saturday. The two left-handers Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Dominic Stricker beat the Peruvian brother duo Arklon and Conner Huertas Del Pino 7:5, 6:1 without any problems.

The Swiss will therefore also play in the qualifiers next spring for a place in the final round.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Sailing. Alinghi Red Bull loses first semi-final duel

SailingAlinghi Red Bull loses first semi-final duel

Formula 1. Qualifying debacle for Verstappen pursuer Norris - Leclerc grabs pole

Formula 1Qualifying debacle for Verstappen pursuer Norris - Leclerc grabs pole

Alpine skiing. Aline Danioth back on the race track

Alpine skiingAline Danioth back on the race track