The Swiss mixed relay team has no chance in the battle for a world championship medal. Picture: Keystone

Switzerland is unable to defend its mixed team time trial title at the home World Championships in Zurich. The Swiss Cycling sextet finishes in 8th place. Gold goes to Australia.

SDA

The battle for Switzerland's succession to the title turned into a thriller of seconds. Before the last intermediate time, the top 3 were separated by just five seconds. At the finish line after just under 54 km and a race time of over 72 minutes, Australia came out on top, just a touch ahead of Germany. The difference was just 85 hundredths. Bronze went to Italy, eight seconds behind.

The podium was out of reach for the Swiss team. Johann Jacobs had to let his two companions Stefan Bissegger and Fabian Weiss go on the first climb on the Zürichbergstrasse. The duo handed over to Elise Chabbey, Noemi Rüegg and Jasmin Liechti in 9th place. Although the women's trio were able to make up one position, they finished over two and a half minutes behind bronze.

In 2022 and 2023, Switzerland had won gold in the World Championship discipline introduced in 2019, albeit with a much stronger line-up featuring Marlen Reusser and Stefan Küng.

SDA