Beach Volleyball World Championships Swiss women's duo win again and have group victory in sight

SDA

14.8.2024 - 12:34

Esmée Böbner (left) and Zoé Vergé-Dépré also win their second preliminary round match at the European Championships in the Netherlands. They are now one win away from qualifying directly for the round of 16
Keystone

The Swiss women's duo also win their second group matches at the European Beach Volleyball Championships in the Netherlands and are now one win away from qualifying directly for the round of 16.

Esmée Böbner and Zoé Vergé-Dépré had more trouble against Austria's Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schützenhöfer than they had against Valentina Davidova/Angelina Chmil from Ukraine at the start. In the end, however, the Olympic quarter-finalists in Apeldoorn prevailed 15-21, 21-18, 15-8 after losing the opening set.

The match between Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Mäder in The Hague also went to three sets, just like the day before. And just like against the German duo Hanna-Maria Schieder/Karla Borger, they also had the upper hand against Spain's Maria Belen Carro/Sofia Gonzalez. The 2020 European champions won 21:17, 16:21, 15:10.

In the evening, the two Swiss women's duos can clinch group victory and direct qualification for the round of 16 with another win. Böbner/Vergé-Dépré will face Belgium's Sarah Cools/Lisa van den Vonder, while Vergé-Dépré-Mäder will play the still unbeaten Daniela Alvarez/Rania Moreno from Spain. The second and third-placed players in the group will have to take a detour via the round of 16.

The two Swiss men's duos Marco Krattiger/Florian Breer and Quentin Métral/Yves Haussener will also take part in the tournament in the afternoon.

SDA

