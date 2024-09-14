Lily Kunstadt was seriously injured in Saas Fee. Picture: Instagram/clubdeskitremblant

In Saas Fee, a talented Canadian skier has such a serious accident on a T-bar lift that she could even be paralyzed. The family is now hoping for donations from the community.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 13-year-old Canadian junior skier suffers serious injuries in a serious accident on a T-bar lift in Saas Fee.

As her family wrote on a donation platform, the 13-year-old lost feeling below her waist.

The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Valais has opened an investigation. Show more

On August 31, 13-year-old Canadian junior skier Lily Kunstadt was seriously injured in a devastating accident in Saas Fee. The family and the Mont Tremblant ski club wrote this on "gofundme.com" and via Instagram.

But what happened? The 13-year-old talented skier was riding a T-bar lift in the Saas Fee ski resort when her bar became entangled with a broken downhill bar. That's when the accident happened.

"Lilly was thrown into the air and suffered a catastrophic fall, which left her with a broken back in two places, broken ribs and a second-degree burn on her face. At present, she can no longer see clearly out of her left eye," the press release states.

Risk of paralysis

The 13-year-old was then flown to Lausanne Hospital, where she underwent a seven-hour operation. However, the young Canadian is facing further operations and a long ordeal. "The severity of Lily's injuries has left her with no feeling below her waist," writes McKinlay.

The family of the Canadian skiing jewel is now hoping for financial support from the skiing community "to cover hospital bills, rehabilitation costs and any necessary adaptations to Lily's home and daily life." Over two thirds of the hoped-for 350,000 Canadian dollars have already been donated.

Saastaal Tourism confirmed the accident toBlick, but was unable to provide any further information. The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Valais has opened an investigation.