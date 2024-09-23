Marcel Hirscher wants to return to the World Cup this winter. KEYSTONE

The team of ski star Marcel Hirscher responds to the accusations that his comeback is just a PR stunt: "The whole story is nonsense"

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marcel Hirscher has won the overall World Cup eight times. Five years after his retirement, he wants to return to the ski circus.

However, there are doubts as to how seriously the 35-year-old actually intends to pursue his comeback. Blick even speculated that it was just a PR stunt.

Now Marcel Hirscher's team has commented on the accusations and has found clear words. Show more

On Monday morning, "Blick" wrote that Marcel Hirscher's preparations for the new season were not going as planned. There was even talk that the whole comeback could have been just a PR stunt. Even blue Sport reported on it.

Now Marcel Hirscher's team has commented on the allegations on the Austrian portal "oe24": "The whole story is nonsense," they say. In the two weeks of snow training in Roundhill and Ohau, they had "gained excellent insights". However, Marcel Hirscher's team admitted to "oe24" that the New Zealand giant slalom specialist Alice Robinson had skied faster on the same course. However, Hirscher's Van Deer crew are not worried about this. They were concentrating on boot tests, so the run times didn't matter.

What's next for Marcel Hirscher

Marcel Hirscher will continue his snow training over the next few days. Because the conditions on the glacier are so good, even earlier than planned. This could also lead to serious comparisons with his competitors from the World Cup. The season opener for the technicians takes place on October 27 in Sölden. Whether Hirscher will be at the start is still unclear and will only be decided at short notice. After his five-year break from racing, the Austrian, who will now be competing for the Netherlands, will probably be allowed to start with a starting number just after the top 30 thanks to a wildcard.

As there was a lot of criticism about the wildcard, doubts arose as to whether Hirscher could actually benefit from it. ÖSV Secretary General Christian Scherer has no concerns, "because the FIS has decided it for this season."