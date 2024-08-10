The shot putter Yemisi Ogunleye proves in Paris that she can also sing extremely well. IMAGO/Xinhua

As the newly crowned Olympic champion in shot put, Yemisi Ogunleye delighted the crowd with a serenade. A star of the US basketball team is only allowed to watch and Belinda Bencic sends a message on Instagram. The Olympic splinters from Friday.

Tobias Benz

As the newly crowned Olympic shot put champion, Yemisi Ogunleye delighted the assembled media crowd with a serenade. After being asked to demonstrate her singing talent, the 25-year-old surprise winner from Germany fervently thanked God with a gospel song - it was the song she said she had also sung during the impressive competition.

Shot Put champion Yemisi Ogunleye singing gospel after winning Gold at the Olympics 🎶🙌#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/X5Hja4LTMg — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 9, 2024

"My heart is just filled with gratitude," said the daughter of a Nigerian and a German, who had to fight her way back from serious injuries and also had to deal with racism and bullying during her career.

A mathematical problem

Steve Kerr, the head coach of America's basketball team, can rely on a star ensemble for the gold mission, but has to manage the huge egos of the NBA stars. In the narrow semi-final victory against Serbia (95:91), he was only partially successful. Jayson Tatum, key player for NBA champion Boston Celtics, did not play a single second in the thriller and looked correspondingly grim. "It's not Jayson's fault, but rather how the others are playing. It's more of a math problem than anything else," said Kerr. The Golden State Warriors head coach, who relies primarily on veterans Stephen Curry (36), LeBron James (39) and Kevin Durant (35), simply doesn't have enough minutes to hand out.

Bencic's message from maternity leave

Last week, Belinda Bencic had to watch from afar as the Chinese player Zheng Qinwen was crowned her successor as Olympic tennis champion. Now the player from eastern Switzerland apparently wants to do it again soon. Three and a half months after the birth of her daughter Bella, Bencic shared a series of photos on Instagram showing her completing physical tests.

She wrote: "Here we go again. Did I miss this? (with a grinning smile) Physical tests and... here we go!" The former top 10 player may soon be playing on the WTA Tour for the first time as a mother.

Olympic champion handsomely rewarded

Carlos Yulo cleaned up in Paris in artistic gymnastics. The 24-year-old from the Philippines won gold medals on the floor and vault. He is now being richly rewarded for this in his home country with some curious gifts. Yulo can now eat for free at numerous restaurants. He was given an apartment in Manila by a real estate company. He is also assured of medical care: a gastroenterologist offers him free visits to the doctor for life, but only from the age of 45. On top of this, the state is giving him a bonus worth the equivalent of a good 240,000 francs. The double Olympic champion is set for at least the next few years.

