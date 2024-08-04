Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli play their round of 16 final on Sunday. Keystone

Mujinga Kambundji, Jason Joseph and Simon Ehammer have their first hurdles to overcome and the beach volleyball players are playing for a place in the quarter-finals. The Swiss highlights from Sunday:

Beach volleyball. Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré and Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner will contest the round of 16 on Sunday. As the unbeaten group winners, Böbner/Vergé-Dépré will face the third-placed Chinese team Xue Chen/Xia Yinyizu at 9.00 am. Hüberli/Brunner, who have not yet dropped a set, will play for a place in the quarter-finals against the group runners-up Liliana Fernandez/Paula Soria from Spain at the foot of the Eiffel Tower from 6.00 pm.

Athletics. The men's final in the supreme discipline over 100 m is scheduled for Sunday evening from 21.50 hrs. While this will take place without Swiss participation, Mujinga Kambundji will be fighting for a place in the semi-finals over the double distance in the morning. The same applies to Jason Joseph in the 110 m hurdles. Another Swiss medal candidate, Simon Ehammer, will also be competing. The man from eastern Switzerland will be competing in the long jump qualifiers from 11.00 am.

Cycling. After the men who completed their road race on Saturday, the women will also be pedaling on Sunday from 14:00. In the absence of Marlen Reusser, Elise Chabbey will take on the leading role in the Swiss team. She will be supported on the flat 158 km by Elena Hartmann, Noemi Rüegg and Linda Zanetti. However, others are the favorites, above all world champion Lotte Kopecky from Belgium and Demi Vollering from the Netherlands.

Tennis. The dream final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will take place in the Stade Roland Garros from 14:00. While the 21-year-old Spaniard will probably still have a few more chances to win the Olympic title, this is likely to be the last opportunity for the 16-year-old Serb to win Olympic gold. Alcaraz is the favorite. The French Open winner has been unbeaten on the clay courts in Paris for twelve matches. However, his last defeat at Roland Garros was against Djokovic, of all people, a year ago in the semi-finals of the French Open.

