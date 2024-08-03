Noè Ponti sets his sights on a medal in the 100 m dolphin on Saturday evening. Keystone

Noè Ponti is aiming for a medal, Mujinga Kambundji wants to hold her own against the sprint competition and Marc Hirschi wants to impress in the road race: the Swiss Olympic highlights on Saturday.

Swimming. Noè Ponti swims for the medals in the 100 m dolphin final on Saturday evening at 8.30 pm. Three years after his bronze medal in Tokyo, the swimmer from Ticino is likely to make it onto the podium again in his favorite discipline. However, looking back at the semi-finals, when he achieved the fifth-best time of 50.60 seconds, he will need to improve. If he comes close to the national record he set in April (50.16), his chances are good. In his first final in the Paris pool on Wednesday, Ponti had to settle for fifth place over the double distance.

Bike. The Olympic road race starts at 11.00 am. One of the favorites is 25-year-old Marc Hirschi from Bern, who was only nominated for the Summer Games last Sunday. The tough 273 km race seems tailor-made for Hirschi, especially as the Swiss rider is in good form. Last week he won the Tour of the Czech Republic. Stefan Küng from Thurgau will be the second Swiss to start the race.

Athletics. On Saturday evening at 9.20 pm, the world's fastest woman will be crowned. Mujinga Kambundji from Bern hopes to be in the final again, as she was three years ago in Tokyo. Kambundji overcame the first hurdle, the preliminary heat, with ease on Friday. The semi-finals are scheduled for one and a half hours before the final on Saturday.

Beach volleyball. In beach volleyball, Esmée Böbner/Zoé Vergé-Dépré and Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner have completed the preliminary round. Both teams have an excellent chance of qualifying directly for the round of 16, having won all their matches so far. Böbner/Vergé-Dépré will face the still winless duo from Paraguay at 11.00 a.m., while Hüberli/Brunner will play France's Lézana Placette/Alexia Richard for group victory. The group winners will face opponents in the round of 16 who have already lost at least once.

