Soooo little was missing ... Simon Ehammer really wanted an Olympic medal in the long jump, but had to settle for 4th place. He is not the only Swiss athlete to come away empty-handed.
Angelica Moser's disappointment is written all over her face.
Martin Dougoud can't believe it. Only 4th place in the kayak cross final.
There is also no happy ending for the rowers in the quadruple sculls Fabienne Schweizer, Pascale Walker, Lisa Lötscher and Celia Dupré.
Jan Schäuble and Raphael Ahumada also narrowly miss out on a medal in the lightweight double sculls.
Cédric Butti made it through to the final in BMX racing, but only finished fourth.
Noè Ponti missed out on bronze in the 100 m butterfly by just a hundredth of a second. Particularly annoying: silver winner Joshua Liendo should probably have been disqualified. Read more here.
It was almost enough for Maud Jayet to win a medal. However, the sailor also finished her competition in a thankless 4th place.
Switzerland has already won seven medals at the Olympic Games. With a little luck, even more would have been possible. Eight Swiss athletes finished in a thankless 4th place. In the picture gallery you can find out who only got "leather".