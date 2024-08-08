  1. Residential Customers
4th place and leather instead of precious metal These Swiss athletes narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal

Jan Arnet

8.8.2024

Only 4th place: These Swiss athletes just missed out on an Olympic medal
Only 4th place: These Swiss athletes just missed out on an Olympic medal. Soooo little was missing ... Simon Ehammer really wanted an Olympic medal in the long jump, but had to settle for 4th place. He is not the only Swiss athlete to come away empty-handed.

Soooo little was missing ... Simon Ehammer really wanted an Olympic medal in the long jump, but had to settle for 4th place. He is not the only Swiss athlete to come away empty-handed.

Image: Keystone

Only 4th place: These Swiss athletes just missed out on an Olympic medal. Angelica Moser's disappointment is written all over her face.

Angelica Moser's disappointment is written all over her face.

Image: Keystone

Only 4th place: These Swiss athletes just missed out on an Olympic medal. Martin Dougoud can't believe it. Only 4th place in the kayak cross final.

Martin Dougoud can't believe it. Only 4th place in the kayak cross final.

Image: Keystone

Only 4th place: These Swiss athletes just missed out on an Olympic medal. There is also no happy ending for the rowers in the quadruple sculls Fabienne Schweizer, Pascale Walker, Lisa Lötscher and Celia Dupré.

There is also no happy ending for the rowers in the quadruple sculls Fabienne Schweizer, Pascale Walker, Lisa Lötscher and Celia Dupré.

Image: Keystone

Only 4th place: These Swiss athletes just missed out on an Olympic medal. Jan Schäuble and Raphael Ahumada also narrowly miss out on a medal in the lightweight double sculls.

Jan Schäuble and Raphael Ahumada also narrowly miss out on a medal in the lightweight double sculls.

Image: Keystone

Only 4th place: These Swiss athletes just missed out on an Olympic medal. Cédric Butti made it through to the final in BMX racing, but only finished fourth.

Cédric Butti made it through to the final in BMX racing, but only finished fourth.

Image: Keystone

Only 4th place: These Swiss athletes just missed out on an Olympic medal. Noè Ponti missed out on bronze in the 100 m butterfly by just a hundredth of a second. Particularly annoying: silver winner Joshua Liendo should probably have been disqualified. Read more <a href="https://www.bluewin.ch/de/sport/olympia/doch-noch-eine-medaille-fuer-ponti-so-stehen-die-chancen-2316890.html">here</a>.

Noè Ponti missed out on bronze in the 100 m butterfly by just a hundredth of a second. Particularly annoying: silver winner Joshua Liendo should probably have been disqualified. Read more here.

Image: Keystone

Only 4th place: These Swiss athletes just missed out on an Olympic medal. It was almost enough for Maud Jayet to win a medal. However, the sailor also finished her competition in a thankless 4th place.

It was almost enough for Maud Jayet to win a medal. However, the sailor also finished her competition in a thankless 4th place.

Image: Keystone

Switzerland has already won seven medals at the Olympic Games. With a little luck, even more would have been possible. Eight Swiss athletes finished in a thankless 4th place. In the picture gallery you can find out who only got "leather".

8.8.2024

