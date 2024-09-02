Fabian Staudenmann (left) and Samuel Giger (right) are among the big favorites at the Federal Anniversary Wrestling Festival in Appenzell. KEYSTONE

The crème de la crème of wrestling will meet in Appenzell next Sunday. The roles of the favorites are distributed, but there are a few wrestlers who could throw the big names off course.

Among the big favorites are Samuel Giger, Fabian Staudenmann and wrestling king Joel Wicki.

However, there are other wrestlers who could have a say in who wins the festival or who could give the top wrestlers a run for their money. Show more

The big highlight of the wrestling season is coming up. Next Sunday, Switzerland's best wrestlers will compete in Appenzell at the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival.

The wrestling scene is divided on the importance of the event. "Emotionally, the Jubilee Wrestling Festival is less important than Unspunnen or Kilchberg, for example," said Samuel Giger on "SRF" in May. Nevertheless, Giger states: "It is an event with a federal character. As a wrestler, you can only win this festival once."

Whether prestigious or not: Giger is aiming for victory in his father's home country. The circle of top favorites is completed by the year's best Fabian Staudenmann and wrestling king Joel Wicki.

For Giger, Staudenmann and Wicki, however, the path to the final round will be anything but a walk in the park. The field is tight, and other wrestlers could steal important points from the top favorites in the battle for victory or even have a say in who wins the festival.

The co-favorites for the festival victory

One of these candidates is Werner Schlegel. The 21-year-old from eastern Switzerland is impressing once again this year. He has already won nine wreaths, and Schlegel's season statistics include a total of four wreath victories. One of these is his victory at the Schwarzsee-Schwinget. In June, the explosive wrestler beat Fabian Staudenmann and defeated Adrian Walther in the final round. Schlegel can also put everyone on their backs in Appenzell.

Adrian Walther is capable of the same. The two-meter man has been at least one of the favourites at every wrestling festival for years - including the anniversary wrestling festival in Eastern Switzerland. This year, the man from Bern put Giger on his back at Schwarzsee. He beat Staudenmann at the Seeland festival.

Walther wipes the sawdust off Giger's back at the Schwarzsee-Schwinget. KEYSTONE

Armon Orlik is also likely to win the festival. The man from Graubünden has already won so many festivals, but never a federal event at the active level. If the winner from Weissenstein has a good day, he can push anyone into the sawdust.

Pirmin Reichmuth also belongs on the list of contenders for victory at the festival. However, there is a big question mark over the Brünig winner. His knee is giving the physiotherapist a hard time. Participation is questionable.

Alpiger, Kramer and co. give the big boys a run for their money

Nick Alpiger, for example, is less likely to win the festival, but he could become a frightening favorite. Hardly any wrestler will claim to enjoy wrestling against the 27-year-old from Aargau. Giger and Christian Stucki can tell you a thing or two about it. Alpiger once thwarted both of them at Swiss wrestling festivals on his way to the title of king and won.

Nick Alpiger (left) always drives his opponents to despair. Here against Samuel Giger at the 2019 Swiss Wrestling Festival in Zug. KEYSTONE

Lario Kramer is also an unpleasant opponent for any wrestler - whether top favorite or not. The south-western Swiss wrestler rips and tears, mercilessly exploiting any inattention from his opponent. With his unconventional wrestling style, he is always good for a surprise and can trip up a few wrestlers on their way to triumph in Appenzell.

Curdin Orlik is another candidate to scare the favorites. The Bernese wrestler by choice took points off Staudenmann on the Rigi with a knockdown, and Orlik was also on a par with the season's dominator on Schwägalp before he had to admit defeat before time ran out after a failed Schlungg attempt.

Decision live on blue Sport

The Federal Anniversary Wrestling Festival in Appenzell promises plenty of excitement. With blue Sport, you can be right up close. We will serve you course by course in the live ticker when Giger, Staudenmann, Wicki and Co. reach for victory at the festival.

