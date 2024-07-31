IMAGO/Xinhua

Although the political situation between South Korea and North Korea is tense, a rare symbol of unity is being created in Paris.

The relationship between South Korea and North Korea is currently very tense. North Korea severed all economic relations with South Korea at the beginning of the year.

The silver medal was North Korea's first Olympic medal since 2016. North Korea did not compete in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Show more

Since Tuesday evening, a joint selfie of Olympic table tennis players from North Korea and South Korea has been spreading around the world and is being celebrated as a rare moment of solidarity between the two hostile countries.

After winning the bronze medal in the mixed doubles behind North Korea and the victorious team from China, all three teams posed for a group photo on the podium. South Korea's Lim Jonghoon pressed the shutter button and a historic picture was taken.

Political tensions between North Korea and South Korea

The relationship between South Korea and nuclear-armed North Korea is currently very tense. In January, North Korea's ruler Kim Jong-un described South Korea as the "main enemy" and in February all economic relations were severed.

The silver medal was the first Olympic medal for North Korea since 2016. North Korea did not compete in Tokyo in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the true spirit of the Olympics," said a South Korean commentator about the selfie.

