Laver Cup Tied after the first day - victories count double on Saturday

21.9.2024 - 07:27

Alexander Zverev (left) and Carlos Alcaraz were the losers.
Keystone

The score at the Laver Cup in Berlin was 2:2 after the first day, with the remaining matches taking place at the weekend.

21.09.2024, 07:27

21.09.2024, 08:52

Casper Ruud lost the opening match on Friday against the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov then scored for Team Europe against Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alejandro Tabilo, while Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev lost to Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton in the doubles.

Wins count double on Saturday and triple on Sunday. Whoever has 13 points first wins. After European victories in the first editions, the world selection has recently prevailed twice in the team competition created by Roger Federer.

SDA

