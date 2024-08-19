Daniela Ryf won the Ironman World Championships 5 times. KEYSTONE

Daniela Ryf is retiring from top-class sport with immediate effect. The 37-year-old from Solothurn cites health problems as the reason for her rethink. She had originally planned to retire at the end of the season.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Daniela Ryf announces her immediate retirement from top-level sport on Monday morning.

The 37-year-old is ending her career before the end of the season due to inflammation in her coccyx.

During her time as a professional, Ryf won the Ironman World Championship five times and the 70.3 Ironman World Championship five times. Show more

"It's time," Daniela Ryf wrote on social media on Monday morning. "I have to announce that I am retiring early from top-level sport and will not be competing in any more races this year."

Ryf was suffering from pain in her coccyx. Her doctors have now given her a diagnosis: Inflammation at the end of the spinal cord. She had tried everything in the hope of still being able to compete at the end of the season. However, it is now time to respect the body's signals.

"I wanted to give it my all again this year. The result is not what I had hoped for, but the knowledge that we tried everything reassures me."

Ryf thanks her partner, her family, her fans and her staff. Now it's time to "take it easy and enjoy life more".

