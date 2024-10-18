The triathlon world championships in Andalusia were overshadowed by two deaths. IMAGO/Ingo Kutsche

A major shock at the sprint triathlon world championships in Spain. Two participants died within a few minutes of each other on Thursday.

Jan Arnet

"We are deeply saddened to announce that two participants (one from Mexico, one from Great Britain) have died at the World Triathlon Torremolinos-Andalucia AG Sprint Distance World Championships," announced the world federation.

According to Spanish media reports, the deceased were a 57-year-old British man and a 79-year-old Mexican man who were competing in their age categories in the 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike and 5-kilometre run.

The police confirmed to the local newspaper "Malaga Hoy" that the cause of death for both triathletes was cardiac arrest. The two incidents are said to have occurred within a few minutes of each other. In the newspaper, eyewitnesses criticize the rescue workers on the scene. The two victims had to wait far too long for help, they say.

The World Cup, which runs until Sunday, will continue as planned despite the deaths.