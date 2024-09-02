Jil Teichmann makes it through the first round in Montreux Keystone

With Céline Naef (WTA 177), Jil Teichmann (WTA 202) and Simona Waltert (WTA 209), three Swiss women are in action at the Challenger in Montreux on Monday. Only one will survive the 1st round.

SDA

Teichmann won 6:0, 4:6, 6:2 against Elsa Jacquemot (WTA 137) from France. The left-hander could meet another Swiss player in the round of 16: Valentina Ryser (WTA 243) will face the Serbian Olga Danilovic (WTA 110) in the first round.

Naef and Waltert, on the other hand, were beaten in two sets on Vaud clay. The player from Schwyz lost 0:6, 3:6 to the Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu (WTA 130), while the player from Graubünden lost 2:6, 6:7 (2:7) to the Brazilian Laura Pigossi (WTA 141).

Qualifier Jenny Dürst (WTA 434) is the fifth Swiss woman in the main draw in Montreux. She will face Croatia's Tara Würth (WTA 361) in the first round on Tuesday.

