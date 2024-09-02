Jasmine Paolini fails in the round of 16 at the US Open Keystone

After reaching the final at Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, Jasmine Paolini (WTA 5) is out in the round of 16 at the US Open. The Italian lost to Karolina Muchova (WTA 52) 3:6, 3:6.

Paolini led 3:1 and 3:2 in the sets, but then lost five and four games in a row respectively. For the 28-year-old Muchova, the success is a nice confirmation after missing a large part of the season due to wrist surgery. The Czech now wants to repeat her success from last year, when she reached the semi-finals in New York.

