Dutchman Michael van Gerwen and Englishman Luke Littler duel for the darts crown at the Ally Pally. For many, it is the expected dream final.

The darts world has been waiting for this match. After 94 completed matches, the highlight awaits at the end of the World Championship: the clash between the two darts heavyweights Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen. The final on Friday will either bring the fourth crown for long-time dominator Van Gerwen - or the final breakthrough for teenager Littler, who could become the youngest world champion in history at the age of 17.

"This is already a breathtaking tournament for me. I'm so happy to have won it today. I can't wait," said Littler after the smooth 6:1 win over Stephen Bunting. Before that, the 35-year-old Dutchman had been just as convincing in his 6:1 win over Chris Dobey. "It's going to be damn good," predicted Littler, who is considered the favorite.

