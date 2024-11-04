  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Viktorija Golubic number 1 in Switzerland again

SDA

4.11.2024 - 09:37

Viktorija Golubic enjoyed her surprising tournament victory on Sunday in south-east China and her rise in the world rankings
Viktorija Golubic enjoyed her surprising tournament victory on Sunday in south-east China and her rise in the world rankings
Keystone

Viktorija Golubic has risen 58 positions in the world tennis rankings to 105th place, overtaking Jil Teichmann to become Switzerland's No. 1 in the rankings once again.

04.11.2024, 09:37

04.11.2024, 09:38

Thanks to her tournament victory in Jiujiang in south-east China - only her second after the home tournament in Gstaad eight years ago - the 32-year-old Golubic can even hope to take part in the Australian Open in January without having to go through the qualifying rounds.

Belinda Bencic has not yet reappeared in the world rankings after her comeback at the ITF tournament in Hamburg. Only those who have three tournaments in the rankings within a year will be listed again.

SDA

More from the department

Legend Stefan Angehrn turns 60. He was never knocked out in the boxing ring - in life he was often on the ropes

Legend Stefan Angehrn turns 60He was never knocked out in the boxing ring - in life he was often on the ropes

NHL. Ehlers breaks Danish record - Niederreiter and Kurashev with assist

NHLEhlers breaks Danish record - Niederreiter and Kurashev with assist

Formula 1. Verstappen show in the rain in São Paulo - he storms to victory from 17th on the grid

Formula 1Verstappen show in the rain in São Paulo - he storms to victory from 17th on the grid