WTA Iasi Waltert with first round win in Iasi

SDA

22.7.2024 - 13:17

Simona Waltert celebrates a first-round win at the WTA tournament in Iasi (archive photo)
Simona Waltert celebrates a first-round win at the WTA tournament in Iasi (archive photo)
Keystone

Simona Waltert (WTA 248) celebrates her first victory in the main draw of a WTA tournament in Iasi for over a year. The 23-year-old from Graubünden won against the Russian Ekaterina Makarova (WTA 183) 6:2, 6:2.

22.7.2024 - 13:17

Waltert was particularly convincing with her serve in the first set, conceding just one point in four games. In the second, the Swiss, who had secured a place in the tournament through qualifying, won six games in a row after trailing 0:2. Waltert had already won a clear victory against the Russian at an ITF tournament in April.

At WTA level, it was Waltert's first success since her first-round victory at the French Open last year. In the next round of the WTA 250 tournament in Romania, she will face 30-year-old Frenchwoman Chloé Paquet (WTA 115).

SDA

