Stan Wawrinka's run at the ATP tournament in Stockholm came to an end in the semi-finals.
The 39-year-old from Lausanne, who won three matches in a row in Sweden for the first time this year, had no chance against the American number 4 seed Tommy Paul (ATP 13) and lost 3:6, 2:6 in 1:20 hours.
After defeating Brandon Nakashima, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Andrej Rublev, Wawrinka lost his serve against Paul in the first set at 2:4 and in the second set at 0:1 and 2:5. He missed three break chances himself.
Despite the defeat, Wawrinka travels back to Switzerland stronger than before. He will compete there next week with a wild card at the Swiss Indoors, where he will face 36-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (ATP 56) in the opener.
