Final stop semi-final Wawrinka fails against Tommy Paul in Stockholm

SDA

19.10.2024 - 16:08

Stan Wawrinka was on the defensive more often than he would have liked against Tommy Paul in Stockholm
Stan Wawrinka was on the defensive more often than he would have liked against Tommy Paul in Stockholm

Keystone
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka's run at the ATP tournament in Stockholm came to an end in the semi-finals.

19.10.2024, 16:08

19.10.2024, 16:25

The 39-year-old from Lausanne, who won three matches in a row in Sweden for the first time this year, had no chance against the American number 4 seed Tommy Paul (ATP 13) and lost 3:6, 2:6 in 1:20 hours.

After defeating Brandon Nakashima, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Andrej Rublev, Wawrinka lost his serve against Paul in the first set at 2:4 and in the second set at 0:1 and 2:5. He missed three break chances himself.

Despite the defeat, Wawrinka travels back to Switzerland stronger than before. He will compete there next week with a wild card at the Swiss Indoors, where he will face 36-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (ATP 56) in the opener.

SDA

