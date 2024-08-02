Marc Hirschi has arrived in Paris and is looking forward to Saturday's road race with confidence. Keystone

Marc Hirschi is the Swiss trump card in Saturday's Olympic road race.

The tough 273 km are tailor-made for the Bernese rider, especially as the 25-year-old can count on the support of Stefan Küng.

The road race in Paris will have its own rules: The buttons in the pros' ears have disappeared due to the radio ban, the riders are not pedaling under the control of others, with only 90 starters there will be less chasing possible, and the riders' racing instinct will come into play more.

All of this suits Hirschi and Küng. With the Tour of the Czech Republic and the Tour de France in their legs respectively, the Bernese and the Thurgau native have built up the necessary fatigue resistance to endure the six-hour ride over 2,800 meters of altitude. As outsiders, they can tackle the exertions without a care in the world. "We fly under the radar," says Küng, citing another advantage. And Hirschi says: "The route suits me at the back if things go well tactically beforehand."

Unofficial hierarchy

Hirschi will start as number 1. This ranking is not official, but it makes sense. Firstly, the Bernese, nominated after the late athlete replacement process for Stefan Bissegger, strengthens the Swiss duo. Secondly, Küng, who has been sick on and off in recent weeks, struggled with stomach problems in the first few days in Paris. Thirdly, Küng says: "I'm ready to sacrifice myself for Marc."

Hirschi hopes that the race will not really get going until 100 km before the finish. Then, after two tough obstacles, the riders will set course for Paris again. The finale itself runs over three laps. The highlight of each of these 20 km loops is the cobblestone climb up to Montmartre, which is one kilometer long and has an average gradient of 6.5 percent. After the third crossing, there are still 10 km to go before the finish line at the Eiffel Tower.

On the one hand, Hirschi wants to take it easy over the first 180 km, but on the other hand he runs the risk of missing the decisive attack if he rides too passively. "It could be that a group breaks away in the start phase - and that's it," says the 2020 World Championship bronze medallist. On the other hand, you can't close every gap, or only Küng will go with you in the initial phase. "The Danes and Dutch will certainly follow if they are not represented at the front. The Belgians, on the other hand, are difficult to control with their winning riders."

Another day like the Gold Race?

It's all about gold, silver and bronze in Paris. Perhaps it is a good omen that Hirschi showed his best one-day race this year at the Gold Race, a classic of the World Tour. Talking about gold in Paris is bold. But in this race, after more than 250 km, Hirschi reached the finishing straight with a small breakaway group and was only beaten by Briton Thomas Pidcock.

And with an attack 35 km before the finish, he had also left world champion Mathieu van der Poel behind. The Dutchman is one of the favorites on Saturday - together with Wout van Aert from Belgium and his compatriot Remco Evenepoel, who not only finished third in his Tour de France debut, but also won the gold medal in the Olympic time trial last Saturday.

SDA