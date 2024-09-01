  1. Residential Customers
U20 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS Women's sprint relay team wins historic silver medal

SDA

1.9.2024 - 08:42

The Swiss women's sprint relay team was able to celebrate at the U20 World Championships.
Screenshot: instagram.com/swissathleticsfederation

For the first time in the 38-year history of the U20 World Championships, a Swiss relay team wins a medal.

01.09.2024, 09:06

Timea Rankl, Lia Thalmann, Chloé Rabac and Alicia Masini secured silver in the 4x100 m in Lima. The quartet set a national U20 record of 44.06 seconds.

The Swiss women crossed the finish line in third place, but the Australians were disqualified due to a changeover error. Jamaica took gold. It was Switzerland's second podium finish in Peru, after heptathlete Lucia Acklin had already won silver.

In the 1500 m final, Shirin Kerber ran a strong 4th place in 4:20.30 minutes.

