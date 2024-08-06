Duplantis is celebrated by his loved ones. Imago

On Monday evening, pole vaulter Armand Duplantis sets another world record and secures Olympic gold for the second time in his career. The Swede puts on an incredible show.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Armand Duplantis sets a new world record on Monday evening and wins Olympic gold for the second time in his career.

After the gold jump, the 24-year-old smooches his girlfriend, celebrates with family and friends and is celebrated by the fans.

The fact that an interview with Duplantis was filmed by US sprint star Noah Lyles also brings a smile to our faces. Show more

Armand Duplantis makes history once again on Monday. He sets a world record for the ninth time, but this time he does it on the biggest stage possible. All the athletics competitions are already over and only Duplantis is still in action. The 24-year-old already has gold in the bag when he sets the bar at 6.25 meters - the Swede wants the world record. The eyes of the 70,000 fans in the stadium, including those of the Swedish royal couple, are all on him.

He narrowly fails in his first and second attempts. And then, on his third and final attempt, he breaks the magic mark. Duplantis can hardly believe his luck and sprints to his loved ones. He smooches his girlfriend and is adored by his parents and friends.

Armand Duplantis snogs his girlfriend Desiré Inglander. Picture: Imago

"There are no words to explain it. One of the biggest dreams I've ever had has come true. I've been visualizing this moment for so long, and now I've done it. So many years, so much work has gone into this one moment. I am a very happy man," Duplantis said later.

He was delighted with the atmosphere in the stadium: "It was so loud, it was like an American football game." He is familiar with such large arenas, "but I was never the center of attention". On Monday night, he is definitely the center of the universe.

Duplantis jumps 6.25 meters, setting a new world record. Imago

Even US sprinter Noah Lyles, who has one of four gold medals up his sleeve, is beside himself with excitement and crashes an interview with the boy wonder. The video brings a smile to your face even when the sound is off.

Noah Lyles gatecrashed Armand Duplantis' interview after he won gold at the Olympics 🤣🥇



Bromance at its finest 🤝#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/p0JaqJIhdt — Eurosport (@eurosport) August 5, 2024

Another picture of Duplantis goes viral after the competition and causes many smiles. After his gold jump, the 24-year-old imitates the shooter Yusuf Dikec, who is currently being celebrated worldwide online. The Turk seems to be happy, at least he reacts to X and congratulates the Swede.

The party goes into extra time later, at least that's what he personally announces: "I'm so happy. My family is there, my girlfriend, some of my best friends. I'm going to enjoy this like nothing else. The party will be pretty big, not much sleep, a good time." He should be allowed to. Because Duplantis is always taking off into new spheres, but he still has both feet on the ground.

The gold jump in the video

This is what the #Olympics is about.



About pushing the limits of humankind.



About the absolute camaraderie between athletes.



About the utterly electric atmosphere of this shared experience and Olympics enabling everyone to be in the moment.



Phenomenal Duplantis #GOLD pic.twitter.com/bOW3xg1lLn — Pyotr Kurzin (@PKurzin) August 5, 2024

An entire stadium of 80 thousand people cheering to witness history

only 1 test happening

only 1 athlete competing

Armand Duplantis 🇸🇪 and the highest jump in human history: 6.25m#Worldrecord #Duplantis pic.twitter.com/bbpSuvjQWb — The Specifications (@TheSpecificati1) August 5, 2024