Three-time stage winner Wout van Aert is almost always at the front at this year's Vuelta. Picture: Keystone

Wout van Aert continues his winning streak at the Vuelta. The Belgian celebrates his third success in the 10th stage at the Galician resort of Baiona. Ben O'Connor remains the overall leader.

SDA

Van Aert broke away from the peloton 30 kilometers after the start of the stage in Ponteareas and soon formed a breakaway group together with four other riders. After 130 kilometers at the front and winning four mountain classifications, he reached the finishing straight together with his last rival, the Frenchman Quentin Pacher, where he easily distanced the outsider in the sprint. In addition to his three stage wins - he also won stages three and seven - Van Aert has three other podium places at this year's Vuelta.

In the race for overall victory, the first stage in Galicia brought no changes after the rest day and the transfer from Andalusia to the north. The favorites around leader Ben O'Connor and his first pursuer Primoz Roglic reached the finish with the peloton a good five and a half minutes after Van Aert. Stefan Küng from Thurgau finished second in the peloton in 8th place.

O'Connor is still 3:53 minutes ahead of Roglic before another demanding stage on Wednesday. Around the small town of Padron, known for the chili known as pimientos, three second and one third category climbs await the riders.

Videos from the department

SDA