Wrestling king Kilian Wenger announces his immediate retirement from the sport in Wilderswil. Keystone

Wrestling king Kilian Wenger resigns with immediate effect. On the verge of tears, Wenger explains his decision.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Kilian Wenger announces his retirement from wrestling on Friday, August 2.

The timing of his retirement was right for Wenger. He deliberately refrained from announcing it prematurely. Since the last incident last spring, he has no longer found the confidence in his back.

Wenger is on the verge of tears during his speech. He thanks all the people who stood by the wrestling king of 2010 during his career. He looks forward to the future with joy. Show more

Kilian Wenger's last appearance as an active wrestler lasts eight minutes and twelve seconds. However, this does not take place in the sawdust, but at a lectern in Wilderswil. "I am retiring from active wrestling with immediate effect," says Wenger at a media conference on Friday afternoon.

The decision is visibly difficult for the wrestling king of 2010. He is close to tears during his last words. As Wenger is about to explain the main reason for his retirement, a tractor hums past. Wenger interrupts until silence returns.

"No longer found trust in the body"

"I haven't found the confidence in my body, especially in my back, since spring." The head would have wanted to, but the body said no. He was no longer able to swing the way he wanted to. The timing of his retirement was "absolutely right" for him. He had deliberately decided against communicating prematurely when his last festival would be. "Of course it would have been my wish to finish with a top result or a Bergfest wreath, but unfortunately that wasn't quite enough."

The 34-year-old from Bern has spent 25 years of his life in the sawdust. "The idea that it's all over now is scary and relieving at the same time. A huge burden is being lifted, maybe not yet, but in the future." Wenger will miss the camaraderie and the laughter with his fellow wrestlers.

Wenger's final words

Wenger looks to his future, where much seems to be written in the stars. Some things will probably also be restructured a little within the family. What is certain, however, is that Wenger wants to complete his training as a technical businessman with a federal certificate in August.

He will also conclude his wrestling career with the following words: "I wish all wrestlers lots of fun, ambition and the best of health. Swing as long as it makes you happy and practise this incredibly great sport with pride and enthusiasm. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have closed."

