National League ZSC Lions react to derby defeat and beat Zug

19.10.2024 - 22:20

Top scorer Dean Kukan and the ZSC Lions stay at the top of the table at home against Zug
Top scorer Dean Kukan and the ZSC Lions stay at the top of the table at home against Zug
The ZSC Lions immediately get back on track after their derby defeat on penalties in Kloten. The champions win the exciting Z-derby against Zug 5:4.

19.10.2024, 22:40

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • The ZSC Lions win 5:4 against Zug.
  • The Lions thus remain at the top of the table.
  • The teams in 3rd (Rapperswil-Jona Lakers) and 11th (Zug) are separated by just four points.
The ZSC Lions celebrated their ninth home win of the season against Zug. In the National League, Zurich SC is still unbeaten in its own arena. Only Salzburg in the Champions Hockey League has managed to win in the arena in Zurich-Altstetten.

The ZSC Lions have a two-point lead over first-placed Lausanne. Lausanne also defeated Ambri-Piotta 5:4 at home.

Behind the leading duo, the field is as close together as it has ever been in Swiss ice hockey after a whole month. The teams in 3rd (Rapperswil-Jona Lakers) and 11th (Zug) are separated by just four points.

Of the teams in the top 6, SC Bern lost 2:1 in Rapperswil, Lugano 4:0 in Freiburg and Davos 2:1 in Biel in Saturday's full round.

In addition, the SCL Tigers lost 1-0 to Kloten in Emmental, Ajoie squandered a lead against Servette and lost 6-3, and Biel.

Results and standings:

Results: Ajoie - Genève-Servette 3:6 (1:2, 1:0, 1:4). Biel - Davos 2:1 (0:1, 0:0, 2:0). Fribourg-Gottéron - Lugano 4:0 (1:0, 1:0, 2:0). Rapperswil-Jona Lakers - Bern 2:1 (0:1, 2:0, 0:0). Lausanne - Ambri-Piotta 5:4 (1:1, 1:1, 3:2). SCL Tigers - Kloten 0:2 (0:1, 0:0, 0:1). ZSC Lions - Zug 5:4 (1:1, 2:1, 2:2).

Ranking: 1. ZSC Lions 12/26. 2. Lausanne 13/24. 3. Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 13/22. 4. Kloten 14/22. 5. Biel 13/21. 6. Davos 13/20. 7. Bern 13/20. 8. Lugano 11/19. 9. Ambri-Piotta 13/19. 10. Genève-Servette 10/18. 11. Zug 13/18. 12. SCL Tigers 12/17. 13. Fribourg-Gottéron 13/14. 14. Ajoie 13/4.

