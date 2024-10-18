EV Zug wins the duel between the crisis clubs - Gallery Zug's Daniel Vozenilek: Goal, assist and three penalties and all in the second period Image: Keystone Stéphane Charlin once again provided a spectacle with 45 saves and led Langnau to its first away win of the season (4:3 against Ambri) Image: Keystone Daniel Audette opened the scoring for Kloten with the 1:0 and ultimately secured the derby win against the ZSC Lions in a penalty shootout Image: Keystone Servette's return to Les Vernets Hall. Before the 5:3 win over the Lakers, the banner for the Champions Hockey League victory was hoisted under the roof of the partially remodeled arena Image: Keystone The Lugano fans mourned the death of former president Geo Mantegazza and were delighted with the turnaround from 2:3 to 4:3 against Ajoie in the end Image: Keystone The HCD (with Chris Egli clapping off) is the team with the strongest form. The Grisons have won four of their last five games and climbed from 12th to 3rd place in the table Image: Keystone EV Zug wins the duel between the crisis clubs - Gallery Zug's Daniel Vozenilek: Goal, assist and three penalties and all in the second period Image: Keystone Stéphane Charlin once again provided a spectacle with 45 saves and led Langnau to its first away win of the season (4:3 against Ambri) Image: Keystone Daniel Audette opened the scoring for Kloten with the 1:0 and ultimately secured the derby win against the ZSC Lions in a penalty shootout Image: Keystone Servette's return to Les Vernets Hall. Before the 5:3 win over the Lakers, the banner for the Champions Hockey League victory was hoisted under the roof of the partially remodeled arena Image: Keystone The Lugano fans mourned the death of former president Geo Mantegazza and were delighted with the turnaround from 2:3 to 4:3 against Ajoie in the end Image: Keystone The HCD (with Chris Egli clapping off) is the team with the strongest form. The Grisons have won four of their last five games and climbed from 12th to 3rd place in the table Image: Keystone

EV Zug wins the duel of the crisis clubs against HC Fribourg-Gottéron 4-2 and celebrates two wins in a row for the first time since the first week of the championship. These are the facts of Friday's games.

SDA

HC Fribourg-Gottéron, on the other hand, is still waiting for two wins in a row in the championship. Following their home win over Ambri-Piotta (4:3), Fribourg took the lead after just 13 seconds through the Swede Andreas Borgman in Zug, but lost control in the second period. The Czechs Daniel Vozenilek and Jan Kovar scored the goals from 0:1 to 2:1. Vozenilek was one of the match winners with his goal plus an assist. He also stood out by being sent to the penalty box three times in the second period. Fabrice Herzog scored two more goals in the final period, the 4:2 shortly before the end into an empty net.

Kloten's derby win

Kloten wins the first Zurich derby of the season deservedly, but too narrowly. The shot ratio was 45:25 after 65 minutes. In the end, Canadian Daniel Audette only secured the 3:2 victory in the penalty shoot-out. The 28-year-old had also opened the scoring after just over three minutes. After Juho Lammiko equalized, Dario Meyer put Kloten back in front (30'). Patrick Geering saved the ZSC Lions into overtime in the 53rd minute. Because Lausanne, ZSC's first rival, failed to pick up a point, the Lions slightly extended their lead despite the defeat.

First away points

The SCL Tigers prevailed 4-3 in Ambri-Piotta and won their first away points of the season. Contrary to the course of the game, the Langnau team took the lead in the 14th minute through Aleksi Saarela. After 25 minutes, the visitors even led 3:0. Then Ambri got going: 38:18 shots on goal in the last 40 minutes, the comeback from 0:3 to 3:3, but in the end the Leventines still lost. Harri Pesonen made it 4:3 for Langnau just 74 seconds after Ambri equalized (54.). Langnau goalkeeper Stéphane Charlin conceded three goals, but was still the match winner in the end with 45 saves.

Davos on the upswing

HC Davos continued its comeback with a 5-2 home win over Lausanne. Davos have won four of their last five and six of their last eight games. As a result, Davos moved up to third place. Two weeks ago, they were still in 12th place in the National League. The preliminary decision in favor of the Grisons team came in the final phase of the second period. The Czech Filip Zadina and Yannick Frehner scored within 75 seconds around the 39th minute to bring the score from 1:1 to 3:1. Zadina, the best player on the ice, caught up with the top scorers Marco Lehmann (Bern) and Miro Aaltonen (Kloten) with his eighth goal of the season - actually an own goal by Lukas Frick. Lausanne goalie Antoine Keller saved 21 of the first 22 shots on his goal, but then conceded three goals from three shots on goal and was substituted after 41 minutes.

Strong home debut

After eight away games and 225 days after the last game in the Les Vernets ice rink, Genève-Servette Hockey Club played in front of its home fans for the first time again. Servette failed to get off to a good start for 40 minutes after the first installment of the renovation. Although Geneva took the lead after just 69 seconds against the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers through Tanner Richard, they were 3-1 down after two periods. On the first goal against, Geneva goalie Robert Mayer let the puck fall out of his glove without realizing it, allowing Mats Alge to slide it in. In the final period, Servette went from 1:3 to 5:3 with four goals. As so often with Geneva, the mercenaries Josh Jooris (2:3), Teemu Hartikainen (3:3) and Markus Granlund (4:3) helped them to victory with important goals.

Ajoie continues to wait

HC Ajoie has never been able to take points from the Resega. That remains the case, even though Ajoie led 3:2 after 40 minutes in Lugano. In the end, the home team prevailed 4:3. Daniel Carr (41) and Mark Arcobello (46) scored in the first 332 seconds of the final period to bring the score from 2:3 to 4:3. It was a game of quick goals: in all three periods, at least one goal was scored in the first 75 seconds. Lugano scored the 4:3 in overtime because Ajoie's Canadian Philip-Michael Devos was on the penalty bench for two face-off violations.

SDA