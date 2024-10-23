French acting star Jean-Paul Belmondo at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011. Ian Langsdon/EPA/dpa

Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of France's greatest film stars, died in 2011 at the age of 88. His descendants are arguing over an inheritance of 100 million euros and are now accusing each other of legacy creep.

On September 6, 2021, acting legend Jean-Paul Belmondo died in Paris at the age of 88. Belmondo starred in classic films with Alain Delon, Catherine Deneuve and Romy Schneider.

The star actor leaves behind a fortune of 100 million euros. An ugly inheritance dispute broke out after his death. Belmondo's children Florence, Stella and Paul are at war with each other.

The latest accusation: inheritance fraud.

Three years ago , French film icon Jean-Paul Belmondo died in Paris at the age of 88. Jean-Paul Belmondo was the face of the Nouvelle Vague. As a crook and daredevil, he became a cult figure in French cinema. He is remembered for his broad grin.

Jean-Paul Belmondo left his children a 100-million-euro fortune. A furious inheritance dispute broke out after his death.

Now the dispute is entering a new phase: Belmondo's daughters Florence and Stella Belmondo are now fighting their brother Paul. The reason? The two sisters are now accusing their brother of inheritance fraud. In their opinion, the former Formula 1 racing driver and racing team owner has benefited from short-term gifts and advantages that should actually have been part of the inheritance.

Dispute revolves around life insurance and private island

The exact origin of the family dispute with the Belmondos is said to be a life insurance policy worth two million euros that was taken out in 1994.

According to reports from "Paris Match", the deceased star planned to distribute the sum in a very specific way.

According to the report, 50 percent was to go to his daughter Stella, 40 percent to his son Paul and ten percent to his daughter Florence. However, this distribution formula caused tensions within the family after Belmondo's death.

The lawyer in charge of the estate is now said to have asked Paul Belmondo to pay 620,000 euros to his two sisters. A luxury villa on the Caribbean island of Antigua, which Paul received as a gift a year before his famous father's death, is also at the center of the legal dispute.

But the villa is not the only source of tension: Paul is also said to have profited from shares in the real estate company "New Century Development". His sisters are demanding that these assets be included in the distribution of the estate.

Despite the millions being disputed, none of the Belmondo siblings have publicly commented on the dispute.

The conflict is set to continue in court in 2025, where the Belmondos will attempt to settle the inheritance dispute once and for all, writes "Bild.de".

