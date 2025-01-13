Angelina Jolie and her son Knox have loaded up their SUV with food to help the victims of the fire. The actress offers some people shelter in her home. IMAGO/Hutchins Photo

Angelina Jolie and her son Knox were seen shopping for food and water for those affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

In the midst of the devastating forest fires in Los Angeles, celebrities are showing their willingness to help.

The historic fires have caused extensive damage and have also destroyed the homes of celebrities. Some stars have announced that their families are donating food to those in need.

Angelina Jolie (49) and her 16-year-old son Knox are standing up for the less fortunate in the City of Angels. The two were spotted in the parking lot of a grocery store in Los Feliz after a shopping trip.

Jolie was photographed packing paper bags full of groceries into the trunk of a car, along with large packs of bottled water. Knox helped his mother with this.

Jolie also donates to those affected

In a video published by the Daily Mail, the actress and her son can be seen loading the groceries into the trunk of the car. When asked about the wildfires, the 'Lara Croft' actress said: "Yes, some people are staying with us."

She also confirmed that she would be donating to the victims of the fires. Angelina added: "Right now, I'm taking care of people close to me and have them in my home."

Angelina shares custody of Knox and five other children - Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne, 16, Knox's twin sister - with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angelina and Knox are not the only celebrities to help those affected by the fires. For example, Khloe Kardashian shared that her family donated meals from Carousel, an Armenian restaurant in the area.

