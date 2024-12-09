Barry Keoghan allegedly cheated on musician Sabrina Carpenter after a year-long relationship. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

In a detailed statement, actor Barry Keoghan has defended himself against the hate comments on the Internet. These came about after rumors of a break-up with Sabrina Carpenter.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Barry Keoghan responded to rumors about his relationship with Sabrina Carpenter and emphasized the strain on his family, especially his two-year-old son.

He criticized the media's interference and deactivated his Instagram account to protect himself and his family.

According to People magazine, Keoghan and Carpenter put their relationship on hold due to work commitments, prompting affair rumors. Show more

Barry Keoghan, known from the film "Saltburn", has decided to counter the ongoing speculation about his private life. For months, his relationship with singer Sabrina Carpenter has been the focus of media attention. Recent rumors of a possible break-up and alleged infidelity prompted the actor to publish a detailed statement on the platform X (formerly Twitter) on December 7.

In his statement, Keoghan comments on the strain the rumors have put on him and his family. He describes how his name is being dragged through the mud on the internet and that he felt compelled to deactivate his Instagram account in order to protect his family and his work. The messages he received were so hurtful that no one should read them.

Keoghan wants to be a good father with real values

He is particularly concerned about the involvement of his family in the rumors. Keoghan reports lies and hateful comments that affect not only him, but also his mother and grandmother. The behavior towards his two-year-old son Brando, whom he has from a previous relationship with Alyson Sandro Keiran, is particularly painful. Keoghan emphasizes that the intimidation in front of his son's house crossed a line.

The actor places great importance on being a good father and instilling the right values in his son. He wants his son to be proud of him and to trust him. Keoghan appeals to people to be respectful, as his son could one day read the comments about his father.

The relationship between Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter lasted about a year. According to "People" magazine, the two recently decided to take a break because their careers were difficult to balance. Shortly after, rumors circulated that Keoghan had an affair with an influencer.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More from the Entertainment section