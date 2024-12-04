Fans outraged by Jacob Elordi's new look Jacob Elordi now wears a beard. The Australian actor presented his new look at the International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco - and the web is going crazy. Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy Elordi is considered a heartthrob and "sex symbol of Gen Z". His fans are used to a shaved appearance. Image: KEYSTONE/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP However, the actor has already changed his look in the past, sporting an 80s-style moustache. Image: KEYSTONE/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Fans outraged by Jacob Elordi's new look Jacob Elordi now wears a beard. The Australian actor presented his new look at the International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco - and the web is going crazy. Image: KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy Elordi is considered a heartthrob and "sex symbol of Gen Z". His fans are used to a shaved appearance. Image: KEYSTONE/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP However, the actor has already changed his look in the past, sporting an 80s-style moustache. Image: KEYSTONE/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jacob Elordi is really taking a beating right now. After he unveiled his new look - a bushy full beard - the nasty comments on the internet have not died down. His fans are horrified by the change.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Jacob Elordi presented a new look with a bushy beard and longer hair at the International Film Festival in Marrakech.

Fans reacted with horror, sharply criticizing the beard and, among the many clear comments, only a few positive voices can be found online.

The change in style may be linked to a new role for the Australian. Show more

Jacob Elordi (27) is considered a heartthrob and "sex symbol of Gen Z". Normally. Because right now, fans of the Australian actor aren't so sure.

And all because of a little facial hair. Because Elordi, known from "Euphoria", "The Kissing Booth" and "Saltburn", appeared completely different at the International Film Festival in Marrakech, Morocco, walking the red carpet with an unusual amount of beard and longer hair.

Judging by the reactions on X or Tiktok, the 1.97 meter tall heartthrob's new look is not going down too well with his fans. One user gets straight to the point: "Jacob Elordi's beard is ugly."

jacob elordi’s beard is ugly — andie (@andieandieandi3) December 2, 2024

The otherwise adored sex symbol has a lot to live up to, because the social media community is practically unanimous: the beard has to go - it only makes Elordi half as attractive.

"I want the beard to disappear by last month"

One Tiktok video, for example, reads: "What the hell happened?" and "I want the beard to disappear by last month".

Is the type change for a new role? That's not quite clear yet. Rumor has it that he could be starring in a Beatles film, which is due to be released in 2027. There is also talk of him playing Heathcliff in the adaptation of "Wuthering Heights" and in Guillermo del Toro's (60) "Frankenstein".

But the fans don't care why Elordi has a beard. They want the facial hair to disappear again. In the comments on X, someone says: "The beard looks like he made it out of shampoo while bathing."

Late to this but honestly had no idea that Jacob Elordi could even grow a beard. — shameika said I had no potential (@ramblerantmuse) December 2, 2024

Jacob Elordi's beard kinda looks like he made it out of shampoo during bath time — betsie (@weboughtazoofan) December 3, 2024

Saw the jacob elordi beard n immediately shaved — strange post machine (@zeywop) December 2, 2024

Jacob elordi is crying himself to sleep bc u guys don’t like his Beard:( — The People’s DJ (@meeksheek) December 2, 2024

Someone shows compassion among all the harsh opinions and sends a sad smiley behind the words: "Jacob Elordi is crying himself to sleep because you don't like his beard."

Little encouragement for the new beard look

Among all the harsh comments, there is a little encouragement to be found somewhere. However, the positive voices can only be found sporadically. "I never really thought Jacob Elordi was hot, but I think he's very hot with a beard," says someone.

Honestly Jacob Elordi has never looked better than he does w a beard but all his fans are teenage girls who aren’t at all ready to accept the fact he’s a grown ass man — cunty muppet (@TiaDia1323) December 2, 2024

I never really thought jacob elordi was hot but I think him with a beard is very hot pic.twitter.com/ayu84Y9UkJ — sarah (@raik0uu) December 1, 2024

More videos from the department