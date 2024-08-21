Actress Blake Lively is currently facing harsh criticism. She doesn't take the difficult subject of her current film "It Ends with Us" seriously - and exposes herself as a "mean woman". imago/PicturePerfect International

Blake Lively seems to have lost touch with reality. The wife of Ryan Reynolds is currently only attracting negative attention - and as some users and journalists have reported: She's never been nice. One comment.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Blake Lively has been criticized for her promotion of the film "It Ends with Us", as she ignored the sensitive topic of domestic violence and promoted her products instead.

An old interview and negative reports about her collaboration with colleagues reinforce the impression that Lively is perceived as unfriendly and difficult.

The controversies surrounding the actress are damaging both her career and the film, which is taking a back seat. Show more

If you're famous, you have to be especially careful about putting your foot in your mouth. Not only are your every word weighed in the balance, in many cases your words are also recorded.

Blake Lively is now confronted with this reality - and her missteps are more than just blunders. The actress and wife of Ryan Reynolds has appeared in a film for the first time in four years: "It Ends with Us" is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling book of the same name. In it, the author writes about the protagonist Lily Bloom, who had an abusive father and promptly falls in love with a man who has the same tendencies.

The movie deals with domestic violence and the cycle of victims who often find themselves in such toxic relationships. That's why it ends with us, this cycle should end with us.

But why is Lively now being criticized? The 36-year-old attracted negative attention several times during the promotional tour for the film. She used the press tour to promote her hair products and her husband's gin. She praised the movie as an event - perhaps to push the Barbie effect? - and said, for example: "Pack your girlfriends, put on some flowery dresses and watch the movie!".

She didn't say a word about the incredibly heavy subject matter of the movie. This angered many fans. As a result, various users took to the internet - and it turns out: Blake Lively has never been a nice person.

Questions rejected or answered aggressively

Journalist Kjersti Flaa, for example, published an interview she had conducted with Lively in 2016 - with the title "After this Blake Lively interview, I wanted to quit my job".

The actress had announced from the outset that she was pregnant - so interviewer Flaa congratulated her. For some inexplicable reason, Lively took this in a passive-aggressive way and returned the congratulations to the non-pregnant Flaa and her "little baby bump". After that, Lively mostly just talks to her co-star Parker Posey and rebuffs questions from the journalist or responds aggressively - the actress almost pretends Flaa isn't in the room.

Don't believe it? Check it out.

Besides the current press tour for "It Ends with Us", Blake Lively has already made some problematic statements in the past. Woody Allen is "empowering for all women" and her experience with him was "exclusively good".

At the same time, Allen's son Ronan Farrow wrote a column about how his father had sexually abused his sister Dylan when she was seven years old. The director also had a relationship with the adopted daughter of his then wife Mia Farrow, who was over 50 years younger.

Lively's comments are part of a widespread phenomenon of ignorant people: What I haven't personally experienced isn't real.

Co-star allegedly bullied her

But the PR debacle surrounding "It Ends with Us" is far from over. Co-star, director and screenwriter of the film Justin Baldoni distanced himself from Lively and is visibly annoyed by the actress during joint interviews. What's more, Lively wanted to maneuver herself into the role of victim by saying that Baldoni had discriminated against her because of her weight. The "fat-shaming" took place during a scene in which the actor had to lift his colleague and asked about the 36-year-old's weight.

Justin Baldoni is defending himself in the PR scandal surrounding "It Ends with Us" with a professional agency that is supposed to get to the bottom of Lively's behavior. IMAGO/Cover-Images

As it turns out, though, Baldoni has had problems with his back from an old injury for quite some time and he was only concerned about his own health. Nice try, Blake, but you're not getting out of this mess.

Various media outlets are now also reporting on how frosty things were behind the scenes. Many co-stars were "scared of Blake Lively". And some describe her as a stereotypical "Mean Girl" from the movie of the same name.

On the one hand, the "It Ends with Us" controversy pushes the movie into the background, which is a shame. On the other hand, it also destroys Lively's mediocre career, which seems to be more and more deserved.

