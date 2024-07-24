  1. Residential Customers
"Deadpool & Wolverine" Hugh Jackman extends his claws and Marvel is already doing better

Fabian Tschamper

24.7.2024

Deadpool and Wolverine not only massacre themselves in the film of the same name, but also their opponents. Marvel makes a few jokes at its own expense - very nice!

24.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The immortal Deadpool and the regenerating Wolverine team up to save the world.
  • "Deadpool & Wolverine" comes around the corner with wit and violence and finally gives Marvel a boost again - how long can it last?
  • In the leading roles we see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman - in supporting roles numerous faces that were almost forgotten.
Show more

Even die-hard Marvel fans have to admit: Things haven't exactly looked rosy for superheroes in recent years. The reviews for all the follow-up films to "Avengers: Endgame" were mixed to poor.

Now the great hope of fans and producers awaits: "Deadpool & Wolverine" was promoted for months, even years, by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The resurrection of the Wolverine in combination with the filterless gobshite Deadpool met with a lot of positive feedback - now the movie is here. Does it deliver what Reynolds and Jackman promised?

"Deadpool & Wolverine" opens in all blue Cinema theaters on Wednesday, July 24.

