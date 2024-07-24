Deadpool and Wolverine not only massacre themselves in the film of the same name, but also their opponents. Marvel makes a few jokes at its own expense - very nice!

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The immortal Deadpool and the regenerating Wolverine team up to save the world.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" comes around the corner with wit and violence and finally gives Marvel a boost again - how long can it last?

In the leading roles we see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman - in supporting roles numerous faces that were almost forgotten. Show more

Even die-hard Marvel fans have to admit: Things haven't exactly looked rosy for superheroes in recent years. The reviews for all the follow-up films to "Avengers: Endgame" were mixed to poor.

Now the great hope of fans and producers awaits: "Deadpool & Wolverine" was promoted for months, even years, by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The resurrection of the Wolverine in combination with the filterless gobshite Deadpool met with a lot of positive feedback - now the movie is here. Does it deliver what Reynolds and Jackman promised?

"Deadpool & Wolverine" opens in all blue Cinema theaters on Wednesday, July 24.

