US actress Halle Berry posts a video on Instagram showing her with underarm hair. Fans are surprised by the new look - but the makeover is for a role.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Halle Berry shows herself in an Instagram video with artificial armpit hair, which she wears for her role in the movie "Never Let Go".

In the movie, she plays a feral woman who lives in the woods with her twins.

The transformation, including fake tattoos and corrected eyebrows, was created by make-up artist Norma Patton-Lowin and has delighted her fans. Show more

A hairy affair for Halle Berry (58): The Oscar winner stretches her armpits into the camera in an Instagram video - revealing a good tuft of hair.

"Well, it's almost winter. So why not start now," says one fan under Berry's post. Another user asks: "What the hell is that?"

It quickly becomes clear: the actress underwent the armpit makeover for her new role. "Momma in the making. One of the most complex characters I've ever had the pleasure of playing," explains Berry.

In "Never Let Go", which has been in cinemas for a few days, the 58-year-old slips into the role of Momma, who lives a secluded life in the woods with her twins and becomes increasingly wild. They exist in a world in which the people still alive after an apocalypse fight for survival every day.

"Exciting to see what goes on in the mask"

Behind the transformation to "Hairy Berry", as one follower calls her, is make-up artist Norma Patton-Lowin. In the video, Halle says to Norma: "What did you do there, Norma?" The two women laugh and the 58-year-old clarifies: "Norma gave me fake armpit hair."

She then points out her corrected eyebrows and fake tattoos, which are also part of her figure.

So the transformation is temporary. In other pictures, Halle gives a glimpse behind the scenes of her new film "Never Let Go", which fans think is great. "It's exciting to see what goes on in the make-up room," says one fan. And another commented: "Wow, the things actors do to fulfill their roles. For a moment I thought Halle had grown an armpit jungle. So funny, lol!"

More videos from the department