Bigna Silberschmidt, presenter of "10vor10". She is leaving SRF after ten years. SRF/Roberto Crevatin

TV journalist Bigna Silberschmidt is leaving SRF after ten years. Her successor as a presenter on the "10vor10" team is being sought.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Breaking news from SRF: "10vor10" face Bigna Silberschmidt is leaving SRF after ten years. She is leaving at the end of February 2025.

She has hosted the news program "10vor10" since 2020. The search is on for a successor. Show more

Surprising news from Leutschenbach: "10vor10" presenter Bigna Silberschmidt is leaving SRF after ten years.

Bigna Silberschmidt tells SRF about her departure: "I am leaving with a full heart - grateful for the many interviews and encounters with a wide variety of people, the cross-departmental projects and the collaboration with wonderful colleagues. I feel that now is the time when I am open to new things. I'm looking forward to the broadcasts and reports to come. I'm still passionate about constructive stories."

Bigna Silberschmidt joined SRF in 2015

She has presented the news program "10vor10" since 2020. Bigna Silberschmidt also produces reports, primarily in the areas of society, science, business and the environment.

The journalist joined SRF as a radio reporter in 2015 and switched to "Schweiz aktuell" in 2016, where she worked as a presenter and live reporter.

She also worked as a domestic editor for "Schweiz aktuell", "Tagesschau" and "10vor10". In recent years, Bigna Silberschmidt has presented various special weeks and special programmes and worked across departments - for example, she was involved in the four-language "DOK" series on nature parks in Switzerland, presented the science magazine "Einstein" and produced the reportage series "Bigna inklusiv". She is committed to constructive journalism.

+++ Update to follow +++

More from the department