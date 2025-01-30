British singer Marianne Faithfull ("As Tears Go By") has died. dpa

The British singer Marianne Faithfull ("As Tears Go By") is dead. She died at the age of 78. She and Mick Jagger were the dream couple of the swinging sixties.

British singer Marianne Faithfull has died in London at the age of 78.

Faithfull owed her fame in the sixties primarily to her relationship with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, who also wrote the hit "As Tears Go By" for her.

Faithfull became a junkie during her career, spent time in prison and lived on the streets for two years.

It was not until she was almost 40 that she managed to get out of rehab and continued to develop as an artist. Show more

The British singer and Sixties icon Marianne Faithfull is dead. She died in London at the age of 78, as the British news agency PA reported, citing a spokesperson. "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull," it said in a statement, which was also quoted by other media such as the BBC.

Faithfull owed her fame in the sixties above all to her relationship with Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. He wrote "As Tears Go By" for her together with Keith Richards in 1964.

Rock 'n' roll lifestyle with consequences

Faithfull was born in London on December 29, 1946. She and Jagger later became the dream couple of the swinging sixties. But the rock 'n' roll lifestyle took its toll: Faithfull became a junkie, spent time in prison and lived on the streets for two years.

The Stones song "Sister Morphine", which she wrote together with Jagger and Richards, reflected this time. When she recorded her comeback album "Broken English" (1979), she was still an addict. It wasn't until she was almost 40 that she managed to withdraw and continued to develop as an artist.

Faithfull also performed on stage. Musicians such as Billy Corgan and PJ Harvey worked with her. She also appeared in several films, such as the tragicomedy "Irina Palm". She overcame many health problems in her life. Now she has fallen asleep peacefully surrounded by her beloved family, PA quoted from the statement.