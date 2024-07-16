  1. Residential Customers
Stream the Moon&Stars concert Corinne Bailey Rae invites you on a captivating journey through musical styles

Dominik Müller

16.7.2024

The music of two-time Grammy winner Corinne Bailey Rae is difficult to describe in words. One thing is certain: it sounds captivating. You can stream her concert at Moon&Stars here.

16.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Monday, Brit Corinne Bailey Rae played a thrilling concert at Moon&Stars in Locarno.
  • The two-time Grammy winner drew on a variety of musical styles.
  • Her concert will be broadcast by blue Music today, Tuesday, from 9.30 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom or streamed here on blue News and on the blue News app.
Show more

Is it jazz? Or pop? Or rather soul? Corinne Bailey Rae's musical style is difficult to categorize. Rather, it is the mix of different influences that makes the two-time Grammy winner unique.

Corinne Bailey Rae is living proof that smooth, calm tones can trigger great emotions. Her songs are always about coming to terms with black history. However, it is never an accusation that comes through, but an urgent raising of awareness.

On Monday, the Brit performed at Moon&Stars in Locarno. For all those who couldn't be there on the Piazza Grande, there is good news: blue Music is broadcasting the show today, Tuesday, 9.30 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream on blue News and on the blue News app.

